CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to drop a few pounds, forget intermittent fasting or a tough workout at the gym.

Try crying first. Seriously. According to researchers in California, shedding some tears will release toxins from our body and reduce stress. That reduction in stress helps your body burn fat.

According to Dr. Aaron Neufeld, emotional crying promotes weight loss by stopping the production of hormones that make your body store fat. And if you're looking to schedule it (why not?), researchers say the optimal time for crying is between 7-9 p.m.

So there you have it. Go ahead and throw in that "Marley and Me" DVD and let the tears flow.

