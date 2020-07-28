x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

environment

65 TN counties on Emerald Ash Borer list

The Emerald Ash Borer can kill an ash tree within three years of infestation.
Credit: TN Dept. of Agriculture

TENNESSEE, USA — The state agriculture department added two new counties to its Emerald Ash Borer quarantined areas.

Hickman and Dickson counties in Middle Tennessee joined 63 other counties under both a state and federal quarantine for the beetle.

That means the movement of firewood, ash nursery stock or ash timber is banned in those areas to prevent the beetles' spread.

Credit: TN Dept. of Agriculture

The Emerald Ash Borer can kill an ash tree within three years of infestation.

To learn more about the Emerald Ash Borer, visit the Department of Agriculture's website.

RELATED: Lights and habitat loss threaten fireflies worldwide

RELATED: Tick Time in Tennessee: Experts expect worse tick season than normal

RELATED: Warm weather means scorpion season in East Tennessee

RELATED: Banner year for carpenter bees and other springtime pests