65 TN counties on Emerald Ash Borer list

The Emerald Ash Borer can kill an ash tree within three years of infestation.

TENNESSEE, USA — The state agriculture department added two new counties to its Emerald Ash Borer quarantined areas.

Hickman and Dickson counties in Middle Tennessee joined 63 other counties under both a state and federal quarantine for the beetle.

That means the movement of firewood, ash nursery stock or ash timber is banned in those areas to prevent the beetles' spread.

