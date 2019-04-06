ONEIDA, Tenn. — Hit the trails at Big South Fork for a nighttime hike, and you just might see some creepy crawlers lighting up the area.

No, it's not the fireflies. You'll have to look a little closer to the ground for the glow worms.

Join a ranger on June 15 at 9:00 p.m. at the Middle Creek Trailhead located off the Divide Road for a moderate 3.5 mile hike as part of the GO Big 2019 Challenge.

Glow worms can be found in the dark confines of rock shelters throughout the Cumberland Plateau. These mysterious creatures are in their “glowing” season during the month of June and can be seen throughout the park with high concentrations on Middle Creek Loop.

Divide Road is located on Highway 154 just south of the Pickett State Park boundary. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and bring water, snacks, and bug spray. A flashlight and sturdy shoes are required. You don’t want to miss this dark sky opportunity!

The GO Big 2019 Challenge is a year-long, park-wide event designed to motivate visitors to go out and explore their park, even after dark.

Participants will earn points by answering questions about the nature and history of the park that will require exploration in search of site-specific information. Some answers may even require a photo to be taken. Points will also be given for miles hiked, biked, paddled, or equestrian-ridden, so you can get started today! Booklets need to be turned in to Bandy Creek Visitor Center by December 1 to compete for an award at the GO Big 2019 celebration on December 14. Download your booklet at the park website or pick one up at Bandy Creek Visitor Center and get started.