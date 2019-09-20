ONEIDA, Tenn. — A burn ban was issued Friday for Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, a news release from the park announced.

"Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire, campfire, or cooking fire (including wood, charcoal and twig stove fires) within the backcountry areas of Big South Fork are prohibited," the release said.

Officials decided to issue the burn ban throughout the park due to "dry environmental conditions" that they worry could lead to wild fires within the park.

Portable stoves with pressurized gas, liquid fuel, propane or alcohol will still be allowed as well as campfires and cooking fires that are in certain areas of the park with established fire containers or rings, the release said.

Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas said in the release that the burn ban would only end "after sufficient rainfall has been received and soil moisture increased significantly."

Related coverage:

RELATED: Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville, New Market issue temporary burning bans

RELATED: Sevierville issues burn ban, forestry officials say be smart during dry conditions