COVID-19 causing supply issues in Knoxville for people wanting curbside recycling bins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A slow down in proving people curbside recycling bins is causing issues for some in Knoxville.

Toter -- the company responsible for supplying the bins to the city -- said it has had supply chain issues since the pandemic hit.

Normally, the city of Knoxville is able to deliver bins to people who want them within one to three months after they request them via 311 or the online signup form, but now it takes much longer.

This week the city said it will receive a truck load of bins that will be delivered to those who requested them back in fall 2020.

"We have the money in the city budget and we have the capacity to add those new folks who want to recycle, but we just keep having to wait for these batches of trucks to arrive," Waste and Resources manager Patience Melnik said.

