Federal agencies file to end 2005 Clean Water Act agreement with KUB, saying they completed the work in it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal agencies filed a motion on Tuesday to end an agreement they had with the Knoxville Utilities Board dating back to 2005, saying KUB completed the work that was expected of them in the agreement.

In 2005, they filed a Consent Decree with KUB — a kind of legal agreement that is usually meant to resolve a dispute between two parties without either admitting liability. The agreement came after KUB was sued by the Tennessee Clean Water Network, saying that KUB violated the Clean Water Act.

Then, on Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion to end the agreement, saying that KUB held up its end.

The agreement required KUB to analyze the cause of sewage overflows and make specific action plans to fix their causes. It also required them to implement Management, Operation and Maintenance programs to prevent future overflows.

The Consent Decree also required KUB to make sure that its sewer system has adequate capacity before allowing new connections. They also needed to review the performance of treatment plants and respond to overflows when they happened, including cleaning up building backups.

They also needed to create a water quality monitoring program. As part of the work, they also needed to rehabilitate the Fourth Creek and Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plants, which cost $120 million.

With the compliance of this consent decree, Knoxville and the surrounding areas are more invested and prepared to prevent overflows which makes for a safer, healthier environment for all," said Carol Kemker, the EPA Region 4 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director. “Underserved communities benefited the most by the action of KUB.”

Those areas included Amherst, Lonsdale, Sutherland, Western Heights, Mechanicsville, North Knoxville, Park City, Burlington, Riverside, Sevier Avenue, Inskip and Vestal, according to a release from officials.

Officials said around 45% of the sewer lines in those communities were replaced or rehabilitated — higher than the overall KUB average of under 40%. They said the Supplemental Environmental Project gave around $2 million to low-income residents to replace private sewer lines that connect homes to the city sewer system.

KUB sent out a release about the Consent Decree. It is available, in full, below.

We were very pleased to learn that EPA would be filing a motion to terminate the Consent Decree, which required roughly $650 million in improvements to the wastewater system. It represents more than a decade of hard work by current and past employees, and we are very proud of all that has been done to make this day possible.