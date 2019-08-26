The city of Knoxville is continuing the fight against invasive aquatic weeds caused by people dumping their personal aquariums into the Fountain City Lake.

The city removed three truckloads of non-native weeds, including parrot feather grass and other watermilfoils originating in other continents, from the lake last year after they began rapidly spreading and covering the water's surface.

The city doesn't own the lake, but has been working with the Lions Club to assist in maintaining it.

On Tuesday, City Stormwater Engineering will bring in Knox County inmates who volunteered for the work release program to remove the weeds that grew back.

"Maintaining Fountain City Lake, a beloved and iconic part of Fountain City, is a process that will continue to take persistent effort and patience," stormwater engineer David Hagerman said.

After removing the weeds, the city said a contractor will treat the pond with an herbicide that is safe for humans, fish, birds and the environment. The city said the project should be completed in about two weeks and they will add 50 grass carp to the lake to feed on new growth.

The city is investigating long-term options to help the Lions Club maintain the lake. In the meantime, it's reminding people never to dump out home aquariums into lakes or ponds.

"Parrot feather grass and other watermilfoil plants originating from other continents are sold in local pet stores in the United States to beautify home aquariums, but they can wreak havoc when unleashed into natural water systems," the city said.

