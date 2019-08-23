Frozen Head State Park is selling limited quantities of honey produced within the park to support its busy bee workers!

The honey is being stocked in the gift shop and was gathered and produced by its park pollinators. You'll need to hurry if you want a taste, though, because supplies are limited!

The park is raising money to fund new beehives and buy beekeeping equipment. Other Tennessee State Parks are selling their own honey as well as part of the TSP Honey Project to promote pollinator health and give people a chance to learn about them.

You can donate and learn more about the project here. You can even adopt a bee, if you so please!

