Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday

TDEC's mobile collection service will be at the Jefferson Co. Landfill on Oct. 15 until noon to collect hazardous waste items such as rechargeable batteries.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday.

TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8 a.m. until noon on Oct. 15 at the Jefferson County Landfill at 6550 Grove Road in Dandridge.

You don't need to live in Jefferson County to take advantage of this service. TDEC will be taking items like cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more to safely dispose of them.

"We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly," TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. "We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment."

Since the program's inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been more than 1,400 one-day collection events.

Most household hazardous waste can be disposed for free, but there is a cost for disposal of wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms and churches. In those cases, people should schedule an appointment by calling (615) 643-3170.