Orders open in Knox County to support Tennessee Tree Day

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County announced it is participating in Tennessee Tree Day for the seventh year in a row.

Celebrated on March 19, Tennessee Tree Day is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind and designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy across the state. The goal this year is to plant 75,000 trees.

You can order online and donations starting at $1.99 each are requested. The deadline to order bare-root tree seedlings is Sunday, Feb. 27. Available trees include Bald Cypress, Red Mulberry, and Shellbark Hickory.

The county said its pickup site will be at the UT Gardens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. If this pickup site doesn’t work for you, there are other Knox County pick-up sites available.

Knox County said tree seedlings may range in size from 1 to 4 feet depending on the species, and only trees ordered by the February deadline will be available for pick up on March 19. Cash donations cannot be accepted at the pick-up site so trees must be reserved and paid for online.