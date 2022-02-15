Orders open in Knox County to support Tennessee Tree Day

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County announced it is participating in Tennessee Tree Day for the seventh year in a row.
Celebrated on March 19, Tennessee Tree Day is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind and designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy across the state. The goal this year is to plant 75,000 trees.
You can order online and donations starting at $1.99 each are requested. The deadline to order bare-root tree seedlings is Sunday, Feb. 27. Available trees include Bald Cypress, Red Mulberry, and Shellbark Hickory.
The county said its pickup site will be at the UT Gardens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. If this pickup site doesn’t work for you, there are other Knox County pick-up sites available.
Knox County said tree seedlings may range in size from 1 to 4 feet depending on the species, and only trees ordered by the February deadline will be available for pick up on March 19. Cash donations cannot be accepted at the pick-up site so trees must be reserved and paid for online.
In the event of extreme weather, trees will be available for pick up on Saturday, March 26 at the same time and place, according to a release.