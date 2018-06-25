This is not a drill, a floating log, or a hallucination: There's a gator in Vol Country!

Well... at first that's what was thought, but it turned out to be a different story when wildlife officers looked into it.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said initially animal control officers picked up a young 'alligator' roaming on Greenbriar Road.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the gator was not an actual alligator, but a relatively similar-looking species known as a Caiman which are kept as exotic pets.

The sheriff's office believes the tiny reptile was likely someone's 'pet' -- though if it were a gator, such a pet would have required a special license in Tennessee typically reserved for zoos and commercial animal ventures.

Caimans, though, are legal to be kept as a pet in Tennessee. The TWRA said it was able to make contact with the owner and is working to reunite the two.

The TWRA maintains there are no wild alligators roaming East Tennessee, so it says any that are found roaming in the area were likely dropped off here illegally.

In West Tennessee, that's now a different story. There have been confirmed wild alligator sightings on the western reaches of the state where they've migrated in from Alabama and Mississippi.

A gator wanting to migrate into East Tennessee waters would have quite the trek from the west end of the state with a 650 mile swim down the Tennessee River (and it would need to sneak through some nine locks in the process).

