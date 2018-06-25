This is not a drill, a floating log, or a hallucination: There's a gator in Vol County!

Well... kind of. It's very unlikely the gator migrated into the area from the wild, but the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said animal control officers picked up a young alligator found roaming on Greenbriar Road.

The sheriff's office believes the tiny gator was likely someone's pet -- though such a "pet" would require a special license in Tennessee typically reserved for zoos and commercial animal ventures.

Animal control officers are still trying to find out exactly where the gator hails from.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency maintains there are no wild alligators roaming East Tennessee, so it says any gators found roaming in the area are likely dropped off here illegally.

In West Tennessee, that's now a different story. There have been confirmed wild alligator sightings on the far western reaches of the state where they've migrated in from Alabama and Mississippi.

A gator wanting to migrate into East Tennessee waters would have quite the trek from the west end of the state with a 650 mile swim down the Tennessee River (and it would need to sneak through nine locks in the process).

