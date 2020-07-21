Officials battle five acre fire in Cherokee National Forest near Watauga Lake

Crews are stationed in Carter County near Watauga Lake to fight fires on the slopes of Little Pond Mountain.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are working a 5-acre wildfire in the Cherokee National Forest, USDA Forest Service officials said Tuesday.

A crew stationed near Watauga Lake in Carter County is fighting the fire on the upper slopes of Little Pond Mountain.

That's 1.5 miles south of Watauga Lake and 7 miles south of Hampton.

The Little Pond Fire was first reported to Forest Service personnel at approximately 11:00 am on July 18.

"Due to the remoteness of the fire, steep and rugged terrain, and extreme heat firefighters are constructing indirect fire line and using natural barriers to slow and stop the fire in a predetermined area," the USDA Forest Service said in a statement. "Cherokee National Forest resources assigned to the fire include 1 helicopter, 1 bulldozer, 2 fire engines and a 20 person hand crew from the North Carolina State Forest Service."

Smoke may be visible from the lake and surrounding communities.

At this time, officials say no structures are threatened and there are no area closures in place.