Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Cocke County

Firefighters plan to conduct a prescribed fire for 210 acres in Cocke County.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Forest Service is planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Cocke County on Thursday.

Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest plan to conduct a prescribed burn of approximately 210 acres. The area to be burned is along Weavers Bend Road and the French Broad River, roughly 5.5 miles northwest of Hot Springs.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, prescribed burns are implemented with a plan based on specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions. Crews would ignite vegetation, monitor and control the spread of fire and smoke.