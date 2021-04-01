Scientists invite public to collect data on TN bird species

Anyone interested in getting involved for next year's count, contact the park at (865) 407-8335 or visit the website.

KODAK, Tennessee — Sunday morning at Seven Islands State Birding Park, people helped scientists collect data on different bird species living in the area.

"We have over 214 species have been seen here in the park," Clare Dattilo with Tennessee State Parks said.

She said the variety of habitats attracts many different species of birds. and makes it the best birding spot in the Knox County area.