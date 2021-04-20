STFK Science Cafe at Ijams teaches people about the 17-year cicada emergence

Once the ground is able to warm up soon, the buzzing bugs will emerge in massive numbers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're getting closer to when 17-year cicadas will start crawling out!

The Spirit and Truth Fellowship of Knoxville hosted a special Science Cafe at Ijams Nature Center to teach people about cicadas.

The event featured activities for children along with a discussion for adults.

Some said learning about cicadas is a valuable lesson that everyone should take with them.

"We want kids to get interested in science, and I wish every Christian kid in this state would be masters of this material and ace all the science tests. We ought to know exactly how our world works as best as we can," STFK organizer David Spakes said.

The Science Cafe events started back in 2011.