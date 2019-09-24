Seeing stink bugs in places where you'd rather not see stink bugs? Unfortunately, it's just that time of year again.

Stink bugs become extra active in September -- it's the time of year where they work to sneak their way into your house.

The non-native pests are relatively new to East Tennessee. The first infestation was recorded roughly 10 years ago.

In the fall, they try to slip into homes through doors, cracks -- really any way they can get in. They also like to congregate around the door, so you might want to have a broom handy to shoo them off before opening the door.

Pest control experts said the best way to deal with them is to find and seal any cracks that they ma be able to slip into.

According to UT Agriculture Extension agent Neal Denton, the one thing you don't want to do is crush them. Stink bugs got their name for a reason: They emit an awful, skunk-like odor when frightened or killed.

"If you scare them or mash them, they'll stain the wall. And they'll stink real bad. Do not vacuum them in your regular vacuum cleaner because then you're going to have stink bug smell for about three months every time you use the vacuum," Denton said.

Denton said you can set up a cup with soap and water to put under the bug, and then tap lightly on the bug or wall to get rid of them.

Here's 10 Other Things To Know About Stink Bugs

1. They're not from around here.

Brown marmorated stink bugs are native to Japan, China and Korea and were accidentally imported to the Allentown, Pennsylvania, region in the late 1990s. They have no natural predators in the U.S.

2. They're multiplying.

They've spread to 43 states in 2016, up from 42 states in 2015. The new state is North Dakota. They were found in New York in 2010.

3. They really stink.

People have described the smell as anything from skunk to dirty socks to coriander, and squashing them releases the odor. Do so at your own risk.

4. They're ruining agriculture.

Six states in the Mid-Atlantic reported "severe nuisance and agricultural damage" in June 2014, with farmers reporting total losses of tomato, apple and corn crops in 2013, said research entomologist Tracy Leskey of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The stink bugs' effect can cause "scabs" and bruising on fruit and vegetables.

5. They find creative ways into houses.

If there are cracks in screens, door jams, roofs or walls, stink bugs will find them. To make your home stink bug-proof, check around windows and doors for small openings, both indoors and outdoors.

6. They like plants.

If you live near a wooded area or have a vegetable garden, your home may have a higher risk of stink bugs, said Ray Miller, owner of Upstate X-Treme Solutions pest control. If you have potted plants in your home, that's where stink bugs might congregate.

7. They won't bite you, harm your pets, or ruin your carpet.

Stink bugs don't pose any danger to humans or animals, and won't destroy indoor non-plant material.The bugs just want a warm window where they can sun themselves.

8. Vacuum them at your own risk.

Vacuuming stink bugs makes for a quick and clean disposal, but your vacuum might not smell so great afterward, said resident Veronica Miller of Irondequoit, who dealt with a few indoor stink bugs this year.

9. You can buy or make stink bug traps.

Stink bugs like light and they can't swim, so a desk lamp with a tub of soapy water underneath works as an impromptu stink bug trap. You can also buy lighted stink bug traps at local hardware stores.

10. If all else fails, call an exterminator.

Ray Miller said exterminators can spray the exterior of a severely infested house with chemicals that kill insects on contact. While there are pesticide products on the market that can legally be used against stink bugs inside the home, they are not the most effective option, as stinkbugs may live within walls and pesticides can be harmful to humans and pets inside, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Read more: To read more about how stinkbug populations are growing nationally and what is being done to stop them, go to StopBMSB.org, hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

