KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The sunflowers will be back this summer at Forks of the River in South Knoxville.

The flowers typically bloom in July, creating a stunning scene.

Everyone loves to visit the spot to take pictures, but wildlife leaders said it actually has another purpose.

"Sunflowers are planted primarily for wildlife benefit. A variety of songbirds utilize sunflowers as a number one food source. Now, if you put out a bird feeder with birdseed out on your back porch, by and large, the first seed that is gone is going to be the sunflowers," Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron said.

TWRA only plants the flowers every other year to give the soil time to regenerate.