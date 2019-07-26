The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued multiple violations to Tom Boyd in the past few months after construction began for the proposed Ancient Lore Village fantasy resort.

TDEC issued notices of violation for Boyd and his wife on May 1 for beginning construction without a Tennessee Construction General Permit -- violating the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977.

According to the complaint, Knox County had issued two building permits and construction had started on two of the homes in the development.

On July 2, TDEC said the ground had been disturbed outside the permitted home sites for roads without implementing stormwater best management practices (BMP) to prevent water pollution and erosion. It also said the permitted areas' BMP were in need of maintenance.

TDEC later issued violation notices for discharge of sediment into a stream on the property, as well as constructing ponds within a stream channel that may have altered the stream and surrounding area's wetland characteristics.

According to state forestry BMP, sediment runoff causes cloudy water that covers streams and lakes, negatively impacting aquatic organisms' ability to breathe, feed and reproduce.

On July 15, TDEC sent inspectors and met with the developers and engineers to discuss phasing the project as well as the investigation findings regarding the environmental complaints.

According to TDEC, the engineer is required to come up with a revised stormwater pollution prevention plan that has a larger buffer around all state ponds and stream channels.

TDEC has their compliance to the demand listed as 'pending' as of July 26.