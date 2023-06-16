TDEC invests nearly $300 Million in additional water infrastructure

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is administering grants in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced 131 grants, totaling nearly $300 million, from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund on Friday.

TDEC is using the grants in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well."

Of the 131 grants, 29 are collaborative grants and 102 are non-collaborative grants, according to a release from the TDEC. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose.

The City of Knoxville was granted $20,041,514. In collaboration with Knoxville Utilities Board, Knoxville will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs, according to a release. Projects include the replacement of water lines, the stabilization of a streambank and the installation of a stormwater conveyance system.

“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing critical infrastructure investments that will address the needs of Tennesseans and give local communities the resources needed to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said.

TDEC said that all grants awarded represent 469 individual drinking water, wastewater and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

Blount County was granted $7,249,412. In collaboration with the South Blount County Utility District, the City of Friendsville, and the Knox Chapman Utility District, will use ARP funds to improve infrastructure, increase water supply resilience and eliminate susceptibility to source water contamination, TDEC said. Projects include water lines, water mains, sewer line extensions and others.

Tennessee received $3.7 billion from the ARP and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.3 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee, according to TDEC.

Fentress County was granted $5,259,726. In collaboration with Fentress County Utility District, the City of Jamestown, and the City of Allardt, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs, TDEC said. Projects include raw water intake rehabilitation, new water line installation to replace aged, leaky water lines and others.

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”