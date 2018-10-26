Authorities in Anderson County responded to a HAZMAT situation in Rocky Top Friday evening.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Dean Flener, officials were called out to a property where thousands of barrels of carwash soap were being stored.

Flener said some of the barrels were leaking unknown chemicals into a creek and onto another nearby property.

Anderson County EMA, Hepaco, TDEC and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were on the scene to clean up the chemicals and investigate.

TEMA said an investigator from Atlanta will be sent to Rocky Top on Monday, but said the Anderson County EMA didn't indicate what agency the investigator represented.

