Turn your lights off for Dark Sky Week

TENNESSEE, USA — Turn your outside lights off. That's the goal of "dark sky week."

Artificial light like from your porch or on your garage can be harmful to the environment. Plus, it is also blocking you from the beautiful view of the East Tennessee sky.

Any artificial light that is not needed can have harmful consequences.

It can disrupt wildlife, waste money and energy and contribute to climate change.

Right now, more than 80 percent of the global population lives under a light-polluted sky.

Here in East Tennessee, the Obed Wild and Scenic River in Morgan County is designated as one of the world's International Dark Sky Parks.

It was a five-year process for the park to get that honor.

Officials also say they are working on measuring the darkness at Big South Fork