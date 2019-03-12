The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2019-20 winter trout stocking schedule.

TWRA will release around 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March, according to a release from the agency.

The agency said the program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program and includes spots in all of TWRA’s four regions, with an emphasis in Region I (West Tennessee) and Region II (Middle Tennessee).

A full list of these locations can be found on TWRA's website.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. TWRA wants to remind all anglers that a trout license and a fishing license are required.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2019-20 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.