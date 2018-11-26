On Friday, the Trump administration released its large-scale report that highlights how the climate is changing nationwide, including Tennessee and the Southeast region.

The 1,600-page report details the climate and economic impacts U.S. residents will see if drastic action is not taken to address climate change. It also specifically mentioned how climate change could directly impact Nashville and Tennessee.

This is the fourth National Climate Assessment. It was mandated by Congress in the late 1980s and is prepared every four years by the nation's top scientists from 13 agencies.

It's meant as a reference for the president, Congress and the public. Here's what it says about Tennessee:

Transportation

With more precipitation expected, researchers said the amount of rainfall and potential flooding could impact Tennessee's infrastructure.

"An extreme weather vulnerability assessment conducted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation found that the urban areas of Memphis and Nashville had the most at-risk transportation infrastructure in the state," researchers wrote.

In addition, the report highlighted that the Southeast region will have the most vulnerable bridges by 2050.

In the next few years, Tennessee leaders have already scheduled to try to address some of the state's infrastructure issues. The IMPROVE Act is slated to help $10 billion infrastructure backlog across the state.

Those improvements will include highways, roads and bridges. Even with improvements, researches warned that climate change could still affect key pieces of infrastructure.

"Increasing precipitation and extreme weather events will likely impact roads, freight rail, and passenger rail, especially in Memphis, which will likely have cascading effects across the region," researches wrote.

Health care

Researchers wrote that the South's healthcare systems could become more strapped than what residents already experience.

The report said more heat-related health threats could rise, along with mosquito-borne viruses.

Between 2010 and 2016, more rural hospitals closed in the Southeast than any other region, the report said. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee ranked in the top five states for closures nationwide.

At least 10 hospitals have closed in the last few years, six of those in West Tennessee. McKenzie Regional joined the list of closed hospitals this fall.

"This strain, when combined with negative health impacts from climate change stressors — such as additional patient demand due to extreme heat and vector-borne diseases and greater flood risk from extreme precipitation events — increases the potential for disruptions of health services in the future," researchers wrote.

USA TODAY's Doyle Rice contributed to this report.

Reach Emily West at erwest@tennessean.com or 615-613-1380 and on Twitter at @emwest22.

