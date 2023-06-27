Why fireflies are becoming less common to see

While they're harder to find, there are some simple tips that everyone can take to keep them around.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Fireflies are one of the rare things that everyone can get behind.

"They bring joy, they're not political, and almost everyone that's around them experiences happiness," said Lynn Faust who has studied the insects for over 30 years.

According to reports from the international union for conservation, 17 species of fireflies are listed as endangered or at risk of becoming endangered.

Climate change, light pollution, and pesticide use are the three main contributors for fireflies dropping in numbers.

In addition to being beautiful to observe, their presence in an ecosystem is crucial.

"They're an indicator species, when they disappear, something is wrong. And when they're around, something is going right," said Faust.

Firefly viewing is one of the biggest draws of visitors to the great smoky mountains and if the fireflies disappear, thousands of dollars in tourism are at risk. To keep some fireflies local, there are some simple tips you can follow to attract them.