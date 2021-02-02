ETSU needs volunteers to find fossils this fall

The museum said experience is not required, but volunteers have to be 18 or older to participate.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The East Tennessee State University Gray Fossil Site & Museum is looking for volunteers to help them find fossils this fall.

The museum is currently accepting volunteer applications for "wet-screening" or sifting through ancient pond sediment to separate out tiny fossils, according to its website.

Volunteers will work in well-ventilated outdoor areas, with plenty of space for maintaining a safe social distance from others, according to the museum. They should also be prepared to do minor physical labor and to spend at least three consecutive hours volunteering.

To become a volunteer, download a volunteer application from the museum's website or pick one up at the museum (1212 Suncrest Dr, Gray, TN 37615).