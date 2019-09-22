OAK RIDGE, Tenn — Saturday some families got an introduction to space travel.

The American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge held their "Fly Me to the Moon" event.

Families got to jump in on interstellar activities designed to inspire future space travel. People got to do things like operate a reproduced Apollo Mission control desk and use lunar equipment.

"And there are a lot of small things that astronauts study before going to the moon," said Matt Mullins, AMSE Marketing Specialist. "And that's what we are trying to give kids, some encouragement to continue to look for. To continue to study. To look at the moon with fascination and wonder. And we want to help plant the seed because these are the next generations that are going to take us to the moon and beyond."

The event also had lunar themed snacks and treats.