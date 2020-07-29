NASA, SpaceX keeping close eye on storm ahead of bringing astronauts back to Earth

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are "GO" for a return to Earth this weekend, pending developments of Tropical Storm Isaias.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two history-making astronauts are gearing up to return to Earth this weekend.

But NASA and SpaceX are keeping a close eye on weather developments around Florida, specifically regarding Tropical Storm Isaias.

While there is still much uncertainty with this storm, the forecast cone does take it into Florida, specifically along the east coast. However, the storm is still several days away from the state, so both its path and intensity are likely to change some.

As of the latest advisory, the storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday and move up the east coast of Florida. This could impact where the astronauts could splashdown.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will talk about their upcoming return home from the International Space Station during a live news conference at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

As for NASA and SpaceX, the teams have seven splashdown spots around Florida, off both of its coasts. Off the west coast, possible splashdown spots include Tampa, Tallahassee, Panama City and Pensacola. One the east coast, Cape Canaveral tops the list along with Daytona and Jacksonville.

"We're carefully looking at the weather; getting ready for the undocking, deorbit and landing," NASA Commerical Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a briefing Wednesday.

Stich said these are the main things teams are monitoring when it comes to weather: wind speed, wave height, rain, lightning and visibility.

Stich said the earliest opportunity for the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft to undock from the International Space Station is Saturday morning Central Time.

According to NASA and SpaceX, the splashdown target time is 2:42 p.m. EST on Sunday, weather permitting.

🍃 Wind speed

🌊 Wave height

🌧️ Rain

⚡ Lightning

👀 Visibility



Steve Stich, @Commercial_Crew Program Manager, discusses possible weather constraints we are monitoring for as we prepare for the #LaunchAmerica crew to return to Earth on August 2: pic.twitter.com/XaaozeQgWd — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2020

Stich said there will be multiple weather briefings at 24 hours before undocking, six hours prior and then 2.5 hours before.

If weather -- or anything else -- prevents a splashdown this weekend, NASA said undocking would be moved to Monday.

"This is a test flight," Stich said. "We're going to take out time to come home. We have plenty of opportunities in August."

SpaceX Crew Mission Management Director Benji Reed said the SpaceX and NASA teams are giving the return trip the same attention as with a launch.

"Bringing a spaceship home...it's a big deal," Reed said. "That sacred honor...making sure we bring Bob and Doug home to their families."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said all teams remain "GO for return" following the flight readiness review, which was done Wednesday.

"Entry, descent and landing are ahead of us," Bridenstine said. "We can't wait to get Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to Earth."

With Behnken and Doug's return just days away, there's another history-making moment coming with their splashdown in either the Atlantic Ocean of Gulf of Mexico.

When the two astronauts return, it will be the first time in 45 years that the world has watched an ocean landing of a spacecraft. The last time was on July 21, 1975, when the crew of the Apollo-Soyuz mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off Hawaii.

