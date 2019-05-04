The source of a series of startling booms and sounds out of the Maryville area is still undetermined.

Despite fielding over a dozen calls about disturbing booms and sounds out of the Maryville area - which many callers attributed to an earthquake - officials confirm only three were actually recorded in that area.

10News reached out to Lance Coleman, the EMA director in Blount County. He said their 911 call centers were inundated with about 30 calls between 1:30 and 9:30 p.m. about the mysterious booms.

What doesn't add up is that the three earthquakes recorded by the United States Geological Survey recorded them at specific times: 1:09 p.m., 5:01 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

This means that because the 911 call centers were fielding calls about the booms all day, and the USGS only recorded three at specific times, the booms cannot officially be attributed to the earthquakes at this time.

It's also not likely that seismographs are failing to pick up tremors or seismic activity in the area. The seismograph at Tuckaleechee Caverns is about thirty miles from Maryville and is capable of providing information for seismic experts who monitor nuclear activity across the globe.

Another thing to point out is that every one of the three recorded earthquakes clocked in on the seismograph under a 2.5 magnitude. At a magnitude that small - 2.5 or less - earthquakes are usually not felt. They are just recorded on a seismograph. It's even more unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would create the sort of booms concerned citizens reported hearing throughout the day.

Coleman also confirmed the Vulcan quarry, a supplier and distributor of construction materials, was not conducting blasts on Thursday.

No injuries or damage were reported that day.

