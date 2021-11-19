UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute researcher is training manufacturers to ease supply chain crisis

Dr. Tony Schmitz is researching better ways to manufacture while teaching those who want to learn manufacturing.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — One of the issues causing the supply chain crisis around the U.S. is a lack of skilled manufacturers, according to a White House Document released earlier this year.

Dr. Tony Schmitz is a researcher for the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, who studies machine tooling. Under a Department of Defense (DoD) project, Dr. Schmitz works to better understand manufacturing and train skilled machinists.

"Everything you touch was touched by a machine tool first," Dr. Schmitz said.

That White House report said the workforce in the U.S. does not have the skills to maintain a strong supply chain in this country.

"During COVID, it was exposed that our supply chain has gaps," Dr. Schmitz said.

Dr. Schmitz said he thinks Americans are being discouraged from manufacturing jobs, leading to problems finding workers to fill open positions.

"We've been telling young people for the last two generations, manufacturing is a bad career," Dr. Schmitz said. "Well, that's incorrect."

Dr. Schmitz is a researcher with the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, a collaboration between the two research institutions. University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd and Oak Ridge National Laboratories Director Thomas Zacharia are champions of the joint venture.

"The UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute was essentially created to bring.. a new model for creating the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs," Dr. Zacharia said. "I truly believe that Knoxville, Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Corridor is poised to be one of the next innovation centers in the United States."