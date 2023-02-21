Tennessee to receive $185 million for internet infrastructure

Over 50,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee will be connected as a result of Capital Projects Fund investments.

TENNESSEE, USA — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved the State of Tennessee to receive $185 million for high-speed internet infrastructure.

The state estimates that the plan will connect around 50,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet access and fund two high-speed internet infrastructure programs that aim to provide reliable internet access in areas of the state lacking adequate service.

The first program is Tennessee’s Last Mile Connection. It is designed to provide service to remote areas of the state where internet infrastructure projects would not be feasible without assistance.

The second program, Tennessee’s Middle Mile Buildout, is designed to deploy middle-mile infrastructure in rural areas of the state to improve and expand last-mile connections.

Each of the internet service providers funded by the program will participate in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

The plan submitted by Tennessee represents 86% of the state’s total allocation under the Capital Project Fund program. Tennessee submitted plans for the remainder of its Capital Project Funds and these applications are currently under review by Treasury.