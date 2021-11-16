Tennessee to get billions to improve internet access under Infrastructure Plan

It could help thousands of Tennesseans who lack access to broadband.

TENNESSEE, USA — Millions of people could get access to reliable internet under the Infrastructure Bill.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Monday.

Under the plan, $65 million will go toward improving access to broadband across the country.

Director of Meigs County Schools Clint Baker will admit that it has always been a problem, but the coronavirus pandemic put it into a new perspective.

"We estimate through surveys that we have between 40%-50% of our kids that have access to reliable home internet," Baker said.

He said communication with parents is a challenge in itself.

As far as virtual learning, they were able to send kids home with chrome books but many students couldn't access online assignments.

"In many cases, during that first part it became hard copy packets of work that would cover you know, a week at a time and then they would return those," Baker said.

Students were constantly behind.

Earlier this year, a state grant of more than $600,000 was given to improve internet access in Meigs County.