Family warns others after TikTok challenge injures 13-year-old

One family has a warning for parents about a new challenge that landed their 13-year-old in the hospital for weeks.

If you've got kids or not, you've probably heard about the app TikTok.

And while a lot of the trends on this app are pretty light-hearted, others aren't so much. Whether it’s a dance, a challenge, or a funny video, experts say teens spend hours on TikTok.

One family has a warning for parents about a new challenge that landed their 13-year-old in the hospital for weeks.

The challenge shows someone drawing a shape on a mirror in a flammable liquid and then setting it on fire.

Family members said after the teen tried to copy the challenge, the teen was severely burned on her neck and right arm, and their bathroom was torched.

Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief, Matthew Westover said fire can spread quicker than people may think, and should never be played with.

According to the Red Cross, about 300 people per year are killed and $280 million in property is destroyed in fires attributed to children playing with fire.

It’s a scary reminder of why it's so important to know what your kids are watching on TikTok said fire officials and to talk to them about why they shouldn't try dangerous trends like this.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.