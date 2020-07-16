University of Tennessee to give student-athletes wearable technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at WHOOP, a wearable technology company, said that the University of Tennessee would give student-athletes wearable technology to monitor their health and performance.
They said the technology could give administrators and officials insight into athletes' overall health. By giving students wearable technology, officials may be able to tell if they're getting sick and help them develop habits that prevent them from catching an illness.
The data the technology collects may also be used to develop better routines for athletes, according to officials with the company.
Multiple athletes from multiple sports were confirmed to have tested positive COVID-19 early Wednesday morning, including football players. A university spokesperson said they do not anticipate releasing how many players tested positive at this time.