University of Tennessee to give student-athletes wearable technology

The University of Tennessee will be the first school to give its entire athletic department wearable technology, according to a release from a tech company.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at WHOOP, a wearable technology company, said that the University of Tennessee would give student-athletes wearable technology to monitor their health and performance.

They said the technology could give administrators and officials insight into athletes' overall health. By giving students wearable technology, officials may be able to tell if they're getting sick and help them develop habits that prevent them from catching an illness.

The data the technology collects may also be used to develop better routines for athletes, according to officials with the company.