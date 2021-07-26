UT, UK announces project to develop next generation of military equipment

“UT is at the forefront of advanced materials and manufacturing research and expertise,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville (UTK) along with the University of Kentucky (UK), and the U.S. Army have announced a new five-year, $50 million advanced manufacturing project that aims to develop the next generation of military equipment.

“UT is at the forefront of advanced materials and manufacturing research and expertise,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Collaborating on a significant project for the Army is just one way our flagship land-grant institution is contributing to the economic prosperity of the state and safety of our nation.”

The project will focus on improving materials and manufacturing methods that could help advance capabilities of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, including developing the next generation of vehicles, increasing the distance of its long-range arsenal, and exploring designs for vertical lift vehicles of the future.

UT officials said the project will also contribute to civilian applications and workforce training that will spur economic development in key industries in the region, including aerospace, automotive manufacturing, and energy production.