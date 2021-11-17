Vanderbilt researchers work with NASA to develop “air taxis”

Inside a nondescript Vanderbilt building off Music Row, researchers study the flight of the future – an idea people thought only lived on The Jetsons.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Vanderbilt researchers is working with other universities to create a mode of transportation that doesn’t exist yet. They call them “air taxis” and it’s part of a $2.5-million NASA project.

Inside a nondescript Vanderbilt building off Music Row, researchers study the flight of the future – an idea people thought only lived on The Jetsons.

Gautam Biswas, a Vanderbilt computer science professor, is one of the researchers developing “air taxis” that will move between six and eight people in a city from one point to another at once.

“If you set up these ports where these larger air mobility vehicles can land on roofs, they can pick up people and they can drop them off on another roof about four to five miles away,” Biswas said. “It’s going to be a 5-10 minute flight instead of a 30-minute drive.”

The electric spider-looking aircraft, called “octocopters," could transport Nashvillians near or far.

“Nashville is very spread out and highways get very crowded,” says Biswas. “So, there are possibilities where you can pick up people from the suburbs and transport them into downtown.”

As opposed to an hour, Biswas says it will take people 10 to 15 minutes to reach the downtown area. But will people hop on one?

“Safety is a much more critical issue,” Biswas says. “You can’t crash because you’ll kill people.”

Marcos Quynones studies potential air taxis hazards that are played out in a simulation. He said they are exploring all possibilities to minimize the most possible risk in the new technology.

Biswas says his team at Vanderbilt looks for solutions when aircraft malfunction. Other universities study weather issues and how taxis will dodge other aircraft in the sky.