KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You've heard of virtual reality gaming, but now doctors are using VR technology for mental health therapy.

The Virtual Reality Medical Institute said the simulation allows patients to cope with phobias, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, and even PTSD.

The VR used in therapy can simulate just about anything. Patients can confront and combat their fear of spiders, heights, or return to a battlefield -- all without leaving the room.

Luke Wood is a tech expert who believes in the power of VR, especially in therapy.

"It works because VR works," Wood said. "It works because your brain really does think 'I am in these situations, I am being stimulated in this manner.'"

It may look like a game, but when VR is used in therapy, Wood explained phobias and anxiety can be calmed through the senses by tricking your brain.

"This doesn't require medication, it doesn't require you know actual endangerment for you to encounter things that you might not otherwise encounter," Wood elaborated.

RELATED: Virtual reality gaming is growing, and so are VR injuries

The technology can put you in the same room as a spider, swing you on a high bridge, or step you into a war zone.

"You're a veteran who suffers from PTSD, they can simulate a battlefield, they can simulate the smell of artillery, they can simulate the booms of explosions and gunfire," Wood said hypothetically. "Where else are you gonna get that?"

Recovery Strategies in Knoxville started offering the VR technology to patients in 2019. So far, the reviews on the company's website are positive.

One patient said:

"Being able to face those fears and not be afraid is very beneficial. I would highly recommend this to anyone needing or seeking to overcome fears."

The American Psychological Association said this "virtual" type of cure started developing the in the 1990's. Wood explained the technology is only going to get better.

"As the medical field sees the benefits of these studies and the benefits of these practices, it's only going to encourage them more to figure out better ways and more ways to use it," Wood noted.

VR therapy is not a cure, but is a good supplement to treatment.

You should always consult your doctor before trying this method of treatment.