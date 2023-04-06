THP: 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Rutledge Pike near Mascot

According to THP, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on April 5 at the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Roberts Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle on Rutledge Pike in East Knox County.

According to THP, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on April 5 at the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Roberts Road. The motorcyclist was driving south on Rutledge Pike in East Knox County when an SUV driving north turned left onto Roberts Road. A third vehicle was stopped for a stop sign on Roberts Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and hit the SUV from behind the right front wheel as it was turning onto Roberts Road, causing the rider to be thrown under the third vehicle.