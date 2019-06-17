SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Scott County teen was killed and several others were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 27 near the Oneida city limits on Friday around 10 p.m., according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jesse Alcorn, 19, died Friday night from his injuries at Scott County Emergency Room, THP said.

According to the THP report, Alcorn's Ford Focus veered into out of his lane and hit a pickup truck, driven by 36-year-old Tracey Coffey, in a near head-on collision. Coffey was injured in the crash.

Coffey's truck spun around and came to an uncontrolled stop, THP investigators said.

Alcorn continued on before hitting a Toyota Tundra, driven by 39-year-old Nathan Hinckley, according to THP. Hinckley's car came to a controlled stop in a left turn lane.

After hitting Hinckley's car, Alcorn came to an uncontrolled stop, THP said.

THP said Alcorn was not wearing a seat belt at the time.