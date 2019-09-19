KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died in a motorcycle crash on Tipton Station Road at Torch Lane Wednesday night, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m., sheriff's office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims because they're working to notify the next of kin.

The sheriff's office did not release any further information but said a report would be sent out once it has been approved.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.