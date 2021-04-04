2 injured after crash on I-75 South in Anderson County

THP said a driver in a GMC Terrain drove into the next lane while on the highway and hit a Ford Expedition.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured after a crash on I-75 South near mile marker 121 in Anderson County just before noon on Sunday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said a driver in a GMC Terrain drove into the next lane while on the highway and hit a Ford Expedition.

Officials said that the GMC's driver, as well as the passenger in the car, were both hurt and were not wearing seatbelts.