2 injured after crash on I-75 South in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured after a crash on I-75 South near mile marker 121 in Anderson County just before noon on Sunday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP said a driver in a GMC Terrain drove into the next lane while on the highway and hit a Ford Expedition.
Officials said that the GMC's driver, as well as the passenger in the car, were both hurt and were not wearing seatbelts.
The driver and passenger in the Ford Expedition were not hurt and were wearing seatbelts.