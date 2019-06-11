SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors are dead and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 near Arlington.

THP said the trooper was struck while he was in his patrol vehicle. His current condition is unknown. SmartWay cameras show a tractor-trailer in the grassy area near mile marker 26.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash early Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.

Crews are still on the scene investigating.