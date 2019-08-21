MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A crash on Broadway in South Maryville caused some delays Wednesday morning.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said a car turning across traffic from Broadway onto Cedar Lawn Boulevard pulled in front of a truck that was towing a trailer with a lawnmower around 11 a.m.

The truck struck the car and the trailer broke free and hit a third vehicle, Crisp said.

There were injuries and people were transported but Crisp said injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

