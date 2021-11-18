78-year-old Knoxville man killed after crashing into several vehicles on John Sevier Highway

THP said the victim's vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles before hitting a tree.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man died Wednesday night after a 4-vehicle crash on Governor John Sevier Highway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it responded around 6:23 p.m. at the intersection of Holbert Lane in Knox County.

According to the crash report, 78-year-old Wayne Sharp from Knoxville was driving his car behind a pickup truck traveling west on the highway. The report said the truck went to make a righthand turn onto Holbert Lane, but said Sharp did not slow down and crashed into its trailer.

Troopers said Sharp's car then crossed into the eastbound and center turn lane before hitting two other vehicles, causing one of the other vehicles to burst into flames. Sharp's car then went off the road and hit a tree.