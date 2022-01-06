AAA warns about the 100 deadliest days of summer for teen drivers

During the 100 Deadliest Days an average of 18 teen drivers are involved in deadly crashes in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Memorial Day marked the start of the 100 Deadliest Days on roadways. Data shows that during that time, the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers goes up until Labor Day. This year, Tennessee Highway Patrol data shows nearly 500 people have died in crashes statewide.

Distractions and inexperienced drivers make summer deadly for teen drivers. At Drive 4 Life Academy, Greg Mangan teaches drivers proactive ways to drive safely.

"It's summer and they might be more inclined to drive places they haven't been before, and you've got people from out of state and so they add to the danger for anyone who is driving there and for the new drivers, experiencing things that maybe they've never experienced before," Mangan said.

During the 100 Deadliest Days, an average of 18 Tennessee teen drivers are involved in deadly crashes. According to AAA, a little over 2,000 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes nationwide.

"When they realize that they're driving a 4,000-pound killing machine, they start really thinking," Mangan said.

AAA research shows between Memorial Day and Labor Day deadly teen crashes rise 15% and the data also showed that 30% of all deadly crashes happen during this period.

"That's the 100 Deadly Days," Mangan said. "The Deadly Four D's. That's 'drunk, drugged, drowsy and distracted driving.'”

Understanding and eliminating those hazards is only half of the way teen drivers can stay safe on the road.

"If you understand that the people around you may be a part of that group that is drunk or drugged or drowsy, or distracted, then that will make you much more aware and ready to avoid them," Mangan said.

The biggest lesson to learn is responsibility. Mangan said their lessons tend to focus on the importance of driving safely, emphasizing the possibility of getting hurt if people drive irresponsibly.

If your teen has some bad driving habits, AAA said parents should explain to them the dangers they're putting themselves in. Common bad habits and how to address them are listed below.

