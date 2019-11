SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — There is an accident with injuries in Sevierville at the intersection of Old Knoxville Highway and Main Street, according to a tweet by the Sevierville Police Department.

Police are asking that you avoid the area if possible. TDOT maps are showing traffic in the area.

According to a spokesperson for the town, officers and emergency personnel were still on the scene at approximately 4:55 p.m. Saturday.

