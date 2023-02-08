TDOT: Alcoa Hwy. construction starting on Aug. 20 could impact Knox Co. traffic

TDOT said the northbound right lane on Alcoa Hwy. will be closed from Woodson Dr. and Cherokee Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said starting on Aug. 20, construction on Alcoa Hwy. could impact traffic in Knox County.

A spokesperson for the department said the northbound right lane will be closed between Woodson Dr. and Cherokee Trail while crews install a portable barrier rail and anchors for a temporary rock catchment fence. He said the closures would be nightly, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Aug. 24.

The right shoulder would also be closed in each direction on Alcoa Hwy., in the same portion of the highway, during daytime hours. During that time, crews will conduct clearing operations.

The department also said the schedule for closures is contingent on weather conditions. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use extreme caution while going through the area since workers will be present.