Update (6/17/19): An eastbound lane of I-40 that had been closed after a tractor-trailer went off the road in Roane County on Sunday is back open, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The closure was cleared by 6:05 a.m. Monday, a bit less than 12 hours after the accident.

Original Story (6/16/19): One eastbound lane of I-40 is closed after a tractor-trailer went off the road in Roane County.

TDOT Smartway says it happened at mile marker 341 around 10 a.m. Sunday. In a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, he says the truck is off the road but debris has spilled across the left lane.

According to TDOT Smartway, the scene is expected to be cleared by 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.