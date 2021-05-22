Anderson Co. DAG: Young person killed, others injured after truck crash in Claxton

Clark said eight people were inside a pick-up truck, with some believed to be riding in the truck bed before it crashed.

CLAXTON, Tenn. — Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark said tragedy struck Friday night after a pick-up truck carrying several young people crashed in the Claxton area.

According to Clark, one person was killed and at least two were seriously injured. He said others also suffered less severe injuries.

Clark said eight people were inside the pick-up truck, with some believed to be riding in the truck bed before it crashed.

"We had a graduation season tragedy last night," he said. "It is heartbreaking to see this scenario repeated too often at this time of year."

Clark said it is believed that the majority of those involved in the crash were from Knox County. He did not go over the circumstances of what led to the crash, but said authorities are investigating whether a commercial establishment served them alcohol.

