Anderson County deputy hospitalized after being struck by car while directing traffic

Tennessee Highway Patrol said around 10:40 p.m., ACSO Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic while conducting a K-9 track when a car hit him.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Two people, including an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy, were hospitalized after a crash on Tri County Blvd. on Saturday night.

A car driven by 38-year-old James Knox struck the deputy in the left lane, according to THP.