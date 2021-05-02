Anderson County deputy hospitalized after being struck by car while directing traffic

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Two people, including an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy, were hospitalized after a crash on Tri County Blvd. on Saturday night.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said around 10:40 p.m., ACSO Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic while conducting a K-9 track.
A car driven by 38-year-old James Knox struck the deputy in the left lane, according to THP.
Officials said Carroll and Knox's passenger were taken to the hospital. Information on their conditions is not available at this time.